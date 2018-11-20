Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,429 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.49.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

