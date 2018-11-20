Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,338,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,912,000 after acquiring an additional 542,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,850,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,003,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-is-trustcore-financial-services-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.