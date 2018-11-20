Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

