Vantage Investment Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 493,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

