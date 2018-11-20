Vela Technologies (VELA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,609,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

