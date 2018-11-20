Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $69,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 411,612 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 140.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 43.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ventas-inc-vtr-holdings-cut-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.