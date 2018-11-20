Vera Bradley (VRA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $348,765.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,556.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,729,841 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 35.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

