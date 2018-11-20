Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Verisign were worth $53,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 1,283.3% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Verisign by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the second quarter worth $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the third quarter worth $202,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

