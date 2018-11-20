Verisign (VRSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN):

11/17/2018 – Verisign had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “VeriSign’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year due to higher domain name registrations. Increased gross additions from North America and China-based registrars primarily drove new domain name registrations for .com and .net. Additionally, the company announced that it will sell customer contracts of its Security Services business to NeuStar to focus on its core operations, which is a positive. Management noted that third-quarter 2018 renewal rate is expected to be 75%. Further, VeriSign raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the negative impact of search engine adjustments on domain monetization remains a significant headwind.”

11/16/2018 – Verisign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Verisign was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

11/2/2018 – Verisign had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Verisign was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/17/2018 – Verisign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Verisign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2018 – Verisign had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $125.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 1,283.3% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Verisign by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 954.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

