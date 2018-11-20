Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Chairman Mary A. Laschinger Acquires 3,350 Shares

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Chairman Mary A. Laschinger purchased 3,350 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $99,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE VRTV opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Veritiv’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Chairman Mary A. Laschinger Acquires 3,350 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/veritiv-corp-vrtv-chairman-mary-a-laschinger-acquires-3350-shares.html.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.