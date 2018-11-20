Very Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Qiagen (QGEN) Share Price

Press coverage about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) has trended very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a media sentiment score of 3.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

