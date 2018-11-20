Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,104,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,403,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $164.76 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,700.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

