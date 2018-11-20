Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

