Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,768,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,968,000 after acquiring an additional 166,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82,159 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Verisign stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

