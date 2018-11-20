Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 17,200 Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 202.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

