Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $671,000 Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EnerSys by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 191.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,080,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENS opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

