Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.41

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 11104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

