Vital Therapies (VTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vital Therapies, Inc. is a biotherapeutic company. It is focused on developing a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute liver failure. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, and China. Vital Therapies, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vital Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vital Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Vital Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.52.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $161,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $4,097,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,929,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,912. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Therapies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vital Therapies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

