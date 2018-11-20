Vital Therapies (VTL) Trading Down 6.5%

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. 2,180,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,962,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.52.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 11,382,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $4,097,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,912. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth $7,502,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 91,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTL)

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

