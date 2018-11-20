VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 105.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in VMware by 421.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VMware by 10.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on VMware from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.04.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,334,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock worth $11,852,164 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/vmware-inc-vmw-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.