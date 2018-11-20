Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.40 ($223.72).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €147.68 ($171.72) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

