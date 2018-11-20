W3Coin Achieves Market Cap of $683,045.00 (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. W3Coin has a market cap of $683,045.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, W3Coin has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W3Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00130155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00202170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.47 or 0.09222696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009426 BTC.

W3Coin Profile

W3Coin launched on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 51,738,483,952 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W3Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.