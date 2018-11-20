WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WABCO were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 8.6% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,488,000 after acquiring an additional 277,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,931,000 after acquiring an additional 188,850 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WABCO by 2.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,015,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,817,000 after buying an additional 249,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,009,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,156,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. WABCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WABCO from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-holdings-boosted-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.