Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40,364.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 198,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 635.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

