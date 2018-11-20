Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

