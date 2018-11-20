Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-bought-by-highland-capital-management-llc.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.