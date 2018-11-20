Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $193,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

