Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.05 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Waves has a market cap of $105.67 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00023851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, COSS, OKEx and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, BCEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Coinbe, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, Exrates, Tidex, YoBit, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

