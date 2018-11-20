Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Receives $62.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 105.3% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $167,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.84 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

