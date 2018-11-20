WEC Energy Group (WEC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $73.00. Barclays currently has a hold rating on the stock. WEC Energy Group traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 955225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

