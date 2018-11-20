Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ABIOMED (ABMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) recently:

11/20/2018 – ABIOMED was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2018 – ABIOMED was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – ABIOMED was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating. They now have a $496.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $396.00.

11/2/2018 – ABIOMED was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – ABIOMED had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $396.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.04. 35,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,307. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.72 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 52.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 62.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

