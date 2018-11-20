Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ford Motor (F)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2018 – Ford Motor had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $9.00 to $8.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Ford’s adjusted earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed estimates. Compared with the year-ago quarter, earnings per share witnessed a decline, while revenues observed growth. Increased sales of F-Series trucks and SUVs in North America drove its EBIT with nearly $2 billion. This encouraged Ford to offer various versions of crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks across all the major markets. It has also been working on bringing autonomous vehicle technology to the marketby 2021. Further, to reduce costs the company has announced that it is restructuring its business over a period of three to five years. However, frequent vehicle recalls are adding to its expenses and tarnishing the brand name. Further, weakening sales in China and Europe, along with higher costs, are major concerns for the company. Over the past year, shares of Ford have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

10/29/2018 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/25/2018 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/8/2018 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, shares of Ford underperformed the industry it belongs to. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year earnings have declined over the past two months. The company announced that it is mulling over downsizing its to lower costs for enhancing efficiency and jacking up its stock price. The company has been making frequent vehicles recalls to fix safety issues, which is adding to its expenses and is also reducing consumers’ confidence in a brand. In early September, Ford recalled nearly 2 million F-150 pickup trucks due to a seat belt defect that could result in a vehicle fire. Moreover, though the company’s investment for the production of its next generation cars can be beneficial in the long-run but are likely to create short-term strains on the financials of the company. Also, automotive segment’s profit before tax declined year over year due to high commodity prices and higher warranty costs.”

10/5/2018 – Ford Motor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $9.90 to $9.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

F traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 17,690,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,386,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 2,835,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,814,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 172,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

