Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesarstone (CSTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) recently:

11/20/2018 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2018 – Caesarstone was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Caesarstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2018 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2018 – Caesarstone was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2018 – Caesarstone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CSTE opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Caesarstone Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Caesarstone Ltd alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 22.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.