Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AxoGen (AXGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) recently:

11/14/2018 – AxoGen is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – AxoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – AxoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – AxoGen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – AxoGen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – AxoGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2018 – AxoGen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.52 and a beta of -0.27.

Get AxoGen Inc alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. AxoGen’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 140,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,132,000 after acquiring an additional 361,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,740,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 199,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.