Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2018 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Kinross Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Kinross Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/10/2018 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Kinross have been going down lately. Kinross is exposed to a volatile gold price environment. The company needs to improve reserve base significantly for future growth. Moreover, lower expected gold production is likely to hurt margins in 2018. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

10/2/2018 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – Kinross Gold was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Kinross Gold was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Kinross Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 11,508,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $104,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

