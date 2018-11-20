Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $48,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 78.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 118.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,769,151.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $9,946,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,870.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,442 shares of company stock worth $12,282,794. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

