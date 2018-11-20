WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 241.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 32.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 12.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 8.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 34.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCG opened at $238.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.13.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

