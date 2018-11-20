Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $50.20 Million Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.63% of Moelis & Co worth $50,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $123,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $50.20 Million Position in Moelis & Co (MC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-50-20-million-position-in-moelis-co-mc.html.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.