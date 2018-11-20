Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 986,601 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $51,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $136,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

