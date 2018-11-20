Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $52,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

FLRN opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $30.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

