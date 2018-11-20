Wendys’ (WEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy’s have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is expected to remain on its growth trajectory after it posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2018. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased a whopping 88.9% year over year, primarily favored by the positive effect of lower tax rate from Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Increase in adjusted EBITDA also boosted the reported quarter’s earnings. Revenues in the quarter grew on increased sales at company-operated restaurants. Menu innovation, increased investments in technology and reimaging of restaurants are expected to boost traffic and drive sales in the months ahead. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. However, higher labor and commodity costs, along with capital spending, may dent margins.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.94 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

