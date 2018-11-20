Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

PAI opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Get Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/western-asset-inv-grade-income-fund-inc-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-pai-2.html.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.