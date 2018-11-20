Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (PAI)

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.
PAI opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.02.
Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc
