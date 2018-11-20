Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd alerts:

MHF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/western-asset-municipal-hgh-incm-fnd-inc-mhf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-on-december-3rd.html.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.