Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.35. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Philip R. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.