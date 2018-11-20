Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.73.

WAB opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,827,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,767,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3,064,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

