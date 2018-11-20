Weyerhaeuser (WY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) recently:

11/20/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its “strong sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have declined 23.2% in a year's time, underperforming the industry's decline of 18.2%. Moreover, its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have moved down by 22.5% and 21.2%, respectively over the past one month, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock's earnings growth potential. The company's third-quarter earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Its earnings declined 17.6% on just 2% revenue growth owing to headwinds from severe weather, trade policy and unusually volatile wood products markets. It also faced record lumber price volatility during the quarter. From July through September, composite lumber prices dropped approximately 25%, marking its record of steepest quarterly decline of the same.”

11/13/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/30/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.50.

10/25/2018 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the coming quarters, Weyerhaeuser is poised to benefit from the positive housing momentum in the United States. Also, the company will gain from its inorganic policies and cost-control measures. Moreover, the company remains committed toward rewarding its shareholders handsomely. Operational initiatives are anticipated to yield $40-$50 million benefits for the Timberlands segment and $40-$60 million for the Wood Products segment. Although Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year , earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been trending upward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospects. However, unfavorable foreign currency movements and industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes.”

10/3/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2018 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the coming quarters, Weyerhaeuser is poised to benefit from the positive housing momentum in the United States. Also, the company will gain from its inorganic policies and cost-control measures. Moreover, the company remains committed toward rewarding its shareholders handsomely. Operational initiatives are anticipated to yield $40-$50 million benefits for the Timberlands segment and $40-$60 million for the Wood Products segment. Despite Weyerhaeuser’s shares having underperformed its industry in the past year , earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been trending upward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospects. However, unfavorable foreign currency movements and industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes.”

WY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 89,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 750,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 507,949 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,042,000. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

