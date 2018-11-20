Whitbread (WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 5,000 at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTB. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,470 ($58.41) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.63 ($61.88).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,541 ($59.34) on Friday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 32.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £91,220 ($119,195.09).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

