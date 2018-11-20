Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) insider Jeffery Byron Zdunich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.11 per share, with a total value of C$25,550.00.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.09. 2,192,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Whitecap Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP) Insider Buys C$25,550.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/whitecap-resources-inc-wcp-insider-buys-c25550-00-in-stock.html.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.