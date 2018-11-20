Whitecap Resources (WCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.24

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 988839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -72.38%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, insider David Michael Mombourquette acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,150.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,737 shares of company stock worth $441,848 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Whitecap Resources (WCP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.24” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/whitecap-resources-wcp-sets-new-52-week-low-at-5-24.html.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.