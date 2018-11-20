WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WHF. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

WHF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.75.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 100.60% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,382.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

